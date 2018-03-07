Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya Wore Fenty Beauty To The 2018 Oscars

RiRi's out there helping everyone slay the red carpet, regardless of gender.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: KYLE GRILLOT / Getty

 

 

If there was one thing we noticed on Oscar night was just how flawless Daniel Kaluuya’s skin was. Listen….it was dewey and smooth AF!

Well apparently, the Academy Award nominee and “Black Panther” star achieved this heavenly look thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty! The cosmetic giant recently tweeted that the “Get Out” actor sported a blended look of Profilter Foundation #480 and #490.

Take a look:

Oh, and peep this one too:

The Oscars weren’t the first time the 29-year-old has dabbled in facepaint. Apparently, he depends on make-up artist to the stars Amber Amos to keep his beautiful face and skin on par on the red carpet, during photoshoots and beyond. 

 

You better werk Amber!

As soon as this news hit, Black Twitter was not only in awe, but here for it all:

For those who say makeup is only for women, Daniel is out there proving y’all wrong.

RELATED NEWS:

Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars

Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya And Jordan Peele Score Oscar Nominations

#BlackExcellence: Time Magazine Names Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty One Of The 25 Best Inventions Of 2017

Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

23 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

Rihanna's new makeup line Fenty Beauty has shoot other makeup retailers and encouraging the market to have more diversified foundations and product offerings across shades. Here are 25 photos of Fenty Beauty in action. Get into this flawless foundation, haute highlight, and more. You'll want to run out to Sephora and buy it all!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
Looks Like Usher’s Marriage Is Over
 2 hours ago
03.07.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Misinformed Man Gives Us Today’s Fried Chicken Fail
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Jimmy Kimmel Makes A Strong Argument Comparing Trump…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
LOL: Here’s Why You Should Never Let Your…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Ava DuVernay Breaks Down The Importance of Loving…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
This Kyle Anderson Pass Is Oscar Worthy
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Wait, Is That… Charlamagne’s Wife?
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Jussie Smollett
What happened on a NYC Subway with Jussie…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes…
 16 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
Photos