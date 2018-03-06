National
Home > National

Beat To The Gods: Everyone Is Freaking Out Over ‘Black Panther’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Wearing Fenty Beauty To The Oscars

His blending perfection has everyone jealous and in shock

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Variety's Creative Impact Awards And 10 Directors To Watch At The 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Daniel Kaluuya and the whole Black Panther cast looked absolutely stunning at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Everyone looking at pictures from the event could see how flawless Kaluuya’s skin was, and it turns out, that baby smooth skin of his wasn’t exactly all natural.

It’s no secret that literally ever celebrity–including both men and women–wear makeup both on camera and on red carpets. Most times it’s easy to notice when someone is and isn’t wearing makeup, but in Daniel’s case…people were in complete shock.

Fenty Beauty sent out a tweet gushing over Kaluuya’s Oscars look, citing that his face was beat with their foundation in shades #480 and #490. Everyone was in complete disbelief that he was wearing makeup, and not because of any other reason than the fact that his skin looks FLAWLESS.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Beat To The Gods: Everyone Is Freaking Out Over ‘Black Panther’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Wearing Fenty Beauty To The Oscars

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
Looks Like Usher’s Marriage Is Over
 2 hours ago
03.07.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Misinformed Man Gives Us Today’s Fried Chicken Fail
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Jimmy Kimmel Makes A Strong Argument Comparing Trump…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
LOL: Here’s Why You Should Never Let Your…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Ava DuVernay Breaks Down The Importance of Loving…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
This Kyle Anderson Pass Is Oscar Worthy
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Wait, Is That… Charlamagne’s Wife?
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Jussie Smollett
What happened on a NYC Subway with Jussie…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes…
 16 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
Photos