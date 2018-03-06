Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter Sign On For Tyler Perry Movie

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Tiffany Haddish/ Omari Hardwick

Source: J. Merritt / J. Countess

Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick, and Tika Sumpter are coming to a Tyler Perry movie near you. The trio star in Perry’s upcoming flick The List. According to Deadline, Haddish will play the recently-released sister of Sumpter, who refuses to accept that she is getting catfished by an online mate.

Haddish will also make history as the first Black stand-up comedienne to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. And there’s plenty more on the horizon for Haddish, who recently presented at the Oscars.

She will also star alongside Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom The Last OG, and opposite Kevin Hart in Universal’s Night School.

RELATED STORIES:

Brad Pitt Agreed To Shoot His Shot At Tiffany Haddish In A Year If They’re Both Still Single

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Goes For Spring Style At The Oscars Sistahs Soireé

BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Portraits

11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

Continue reading 11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
Looks Like Usher’s Marriage Is Over
 2 hours ago
03.07.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Misinformed Man Gives Us Today’s Fried Chicken Fail
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Jimmy Kimmel Makes A Strong Argument Comparing Trump…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
LOL: Here’s Why You Should Never Let Your…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Ava DuVernay Breaks Down The Importance of Loving…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
This Kyle Anderson Pass Is Oscar Worthy
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Wait, Is That… Charlamagne’s Wife?
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Jussie Smollett
What happened on a NYC Subway with Jussie…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes…
 16 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
Photos