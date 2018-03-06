National
Home > National

Get In Formation: Check Out Which Powerful Modern-Day Role Models Are Getting Their Own Barbie

Chloe Kim and Frida Kahlo are just the tip of the iceberg

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Barbie

Source: Barbie / Barbie

There’s more than a couple new are some new Barbies coming to stores near you, and these latest additions are just in time for International Women’s Day.

Barbie is doing their part in celebrating the powerful women all around us by launching 14 dolls that represent some of our favorite modern-day role models. Some highlights from the slew of new dolls  include 17-year-old Asian-American snowboarding champion Chloe Kim,  filmmaker Patty Jenkins, 19-year-old conservationist Bindi Irwin, and UK boxing champion Nicola Adams.

Hit the flip to see a picture of the fresh new Barbie faces:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Get In Formation: Check Out Which Powerful Modern-Day Role Models Are Getting Their Own Barbie

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
Looks Like Usher’s Marriage Is Over
 2 hours ago
03.07.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Misinformed Man Gives Us Today’s Fried Chicken Fail
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Jimmy Kimmel Makes A Strong Argument Comparing Trump…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
LOL: Here’s Why You Should Never Let Your…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Ava DuVernay Breaks Down The Importance of Loving…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
This Kyle Anderson Pass Is Oscar Worthy
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Wait, Is That… Charlamagne’s Wife?
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Jussie Smollett
What happened on a NYC Subway with Jussie…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes…
 16 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
Photos