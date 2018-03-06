Walk It Like I Talk It: Migos Hit With Two Different Lawsuits Over Concert Rumble

Migos are in some hot water for a concert that took place all the way back in 2015.

The Atlanta trio is being sued not once, but twice, over a concert brawl that took place in March of 2015. The fight that’s now causing two separate suits reportedly resulted in fans being stabbed, robbed and beaten during the show.

According to reports from TMZ, the suit claims that during their concert in Albany, New York, the rap trio allegedly incited a violent riot by telling the crowd to “give them hell” and “kick ass,” which is what ultimately caused fans to get attacked in the crowd. For some context, a portion of one lawsuit reads, “The actions of the defendants caused patrons to be stabbed, robbed, beaten, severely harmed, and injured as the defendants continued to incite a select group of individuals to continue the onslaught of attacks, assaults, and destruction of the premises. Despite the severity of the incident the defendants were seen laughing and egging the crowd on as metal gates were ripped from the ground and thrown into the crowd.”

The first lawsuit comes from the concert venue where the show was held, Albany Basketball & Sports Corporation. They are claiming that they experienced legal trouble with the city following the violent show, and even lost their liquor license.

One of the concert attendees, Sharome Ross, is also suing both the group and the venue for injuries he obtained during the concert. Ross claims throughout the suit that he suffered “serious permanent personal injuries…caused solely by reason of the negligence of the defendants.”

Migos has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuits.

