Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Little Boy Remake “Black Panther!” Somebody Get This Kid An Oscar

39 reads Leave a comment
This is the only video you need to see today. Watch as this little boy remakes one of our favorite scenes from Black Panther.
Remember When Beyoncé & Hov Were ‘On The Run’ In Toronto?
28 photos Launch gallery
Remember When Beyoncé & Hov Were ‘On The Run’ In Toronto?
1. Bey & Hov had a great show in Toronto last night.Source:Beyonce.com 1 of 28
2. Watch them two step!Source:Beyonce.com 2 of 28
3. On The Run: Toronto.Source:Beyonce.com 3 of 28
4. Check out the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.Source:Beyonce.com 4 of 28
5. Bey captures the atmosphere of “On The Run.”Source:Beyonce.com 5 of 28
6. Toronto, stand up!Source:Beyonce.com 6 of 28
7. Toronto, stand up!Source:Beyonce.com 7 of 28
8. Toronto, stand up!Source:Beyonce.com 8 of 28
9. Flawless!Source:Beyonce.com 9 of 28
10. Hey Bey, hey Hov!Source:Beyonce.com 10 of 28
11. Jay Z takes the stage.Source:Beyonce.com 11 of 28
12. Toronto, stand up.Source:Beyonce.com 12 of 28
13. Bey shows off her booty in a thong on stage.Source:Beyonce.com 13 of 28
14. Hov gets gangster on ’em.Source:Beyonce.com 14 of 28
15. Throw your diamonds in the air.Source:Beyonce.com 15 of 28
16. Toronto, stand up!Source:Beyonce.com 16 of 28
17. Got that Ace on deck.Source:Beyonce.com 17 of 28
18. Throw your diamonds in the air!Source:Beyonce.com 18 of 28
19. Tatted up.Source:Beyonce.com 19 of 28
20. And the crowd goes wild….Source:Beyonce.com 20 of 28
21. Hova!Source:Beyonce.com 21 of 28
22. Jay Z takes the stage.Source:Beyonce.com 22 of 28
23. Sing it, Bey.Source:Beyonce.com 23 of 28
24. Bey captures the “On The Run” atmosphere in Toronto.Source:Beyonce.com 24 of 28
25. Turn up, Hov.Source:Beyonce.com 25 of 28
26. Turn up, Bey.Source:Beyonce.com 26 of 28
27. Flawless!Source:Beyonce.com 27 of 28
28. Go Bey!Source:Beyonce.com 28 of 28
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours