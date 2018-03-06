TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: Sybil Is Sherri’s 911?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3 reads
Leave a comment

 

3/6/18-  Last week Sherri Sheperd had bronchitis and couldn’t do the show on Thursday. Instead she was so sick and so sad that she called Sybil because she didn’t know what to do! Sherri says Sybil knows how to solve any problem so why not give her a call.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Sybil Is Sherri’s 911?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 hour ago
03.06.18
2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Little…
 2 hours ago
03.06.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Barbie to release Katherine Johnson doll
 4 hours ago
03.06.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.06.18
It’s Over: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce With…
 7 hours ago
03.06.18
London Rapper Little Simz Auditioned To Play Shuri…
 8 hours ago
03.06.18
Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St.…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Tuesday Tip: How To Tie A Necktie
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Houston Texans Will Reportedly Pass On Players Who…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
The Boss Is Back: Rick Ross Returns To…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy And Trina Have A…
 13 hours ago
03.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Bri Gets Sassy With Remy…
 14 hours ago
03.06.18
Photos