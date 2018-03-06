Sports
Houston Texans Taking A Stand

If any player had ever dreamed of playing for the Houston Texans but wanted to protest they might want to think again. The Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans will avoid signing or trading for players who protested during the national anthem last season. They also play to avoid any player who might kneel during the anthem.

They don’t have any real ‘formula’ on picking out the players that might kneel, but we know that owner, Bob McNair is serious about not supporting the protest. Last October, McNair’s statement, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” were made public, nearly the entire Texans team kneeled during the national anthem the following Sunday.

Offensive lineman, Duane Brown publicly criticized McNair’s remarks. “I think it was ignorant. I think it was embarrassing. I think it angered a lot of players, including myself,” Brown said in October. “We put our bodies and minds on the line every time we step on that field, and to use an analogy of inmates in prison, that’s disrespectful. That’s how I feel about it.” Brown was traded to the Seahawks just days later.

The Texans also had an opportunity to sign Colin Kaepernick but passed claiming that he hadn’t played in a while but they hired sign ex-Giants backup Josh Johnson, who hadn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2013 season and hadn’t attempted a pass since 2011. Maybe if they were more open minded and really understood the protest their record last season wouldn’t have been 4-16. Hummm

 

 

Photos