Local
Home > Local

Best and Worst cities for College Basketball Fans

Jodi Berry
5 reads
Leave a comment
Hoop Dreams

Source: Jeff Milner / Getty

With March Madness just over a week away, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its NCAA Tournament Stats & Facts infographic as well as its report on 2018’s Best Cities for College Basketball Fans. WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 280 cities using nine key metrics. They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

Best Cities for College Hoops Fans

1 Chapel Hill, NC

2 Lawrence, KS

3 Los Angeles, CA

4 Durham, NC

5 Lexington, KY

6 Philadelphia, PA

7 Storrs, CT

8 Bloomington, IN

9 East Lansing, MI

10 College Park, MD

Worst Cities for College Hoops Fans

280 Fairfax, VA

281 Jonesboro, AR

282 Lynchburg, VA

283 Colorado Springs, CO

285 Riverside, CA

287 Pocatello, ID

287 Clinton, SC

288 Daytona Beach, FL

289 New Britain, CT

Read Also:

President Trump Claims Maxine Waters Needs ‘An IQ Test’

Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice For Tamar Braxton & Women Who Blame Their Friends For The Demise Of Their Relationships

Best and worst cities for basketball fans

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Best and Worst cities for College Basketball Fans

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 hour ago
03.06.18
2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Little…
 2 hours ago
03.06.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Barbie to release Katherine Johnson doll
 4 hours ago
03.06.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.06.18
It’s Over: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce With…
 7 hours ago
03.06.18
London Rapper Little Simz Auditioned To Play Shuri…
 8 hours ago
03.06.18
Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St.…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Tuesday Tip: How To Tie A Necktie
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Houston Texans Will Reportedly Pass On Players Who…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
The Boss Is Back: Rick Ross Returns To…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy And Trina Have A…
 13 hours ago
03.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Bri Gets Sassy With Remy…
 14 hours ago
03.06.18
Photos