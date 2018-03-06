Best and Worst cities for College Basketball Fans

With March Madness just over a week away, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its NCAA Tournament Stats & Facts infographic as well as its report on 2018’s Best Cities for College Basketball Fans. WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 280 cities using nine key metrics. They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

Best Cities for College Hoops Fans

1 Chapel Hill, NC

2 Lawrence, KS

3 Los Angeles, CA

4 Durham, NC

5 Lexington, KY

6 Philadelphia, PA

7 Storrs, CT

8 Bloomington, IN

9 East Lansing, MI

10 College Park, MD

Worst Cities for College Hoops Fans

280 Fairfax, VA

281 Jonesboro, AR

282 Lynchburg, VA

283 Colorado Springs, CO

285 Riverside, CA

287 Pocatello, ID

287 Clinton, SC

288 Daytona Beach, FL

289 New Britain, CT

