Crypto-Grind: Anonymous Banker Drops Jewels On Cryptology Podcast

LSN’s Cryptology podcast has been educating folks on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin all year.

The latest episode features a banking professional who answers some simple and complex questions about how the cryptocurrency wave is already affecting how banks and other financial institutions are planning their futures.

Stream below via Soundcloud or download from iTunes.

Episode 7 is live. Banking Vs Crypto https://t.co/7NVh0EMoiE — CryptologyPod (@CryptologyPod) March 5, 2018

