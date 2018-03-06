Entertainment News
Houston Texans Will Reportedly Pass On Players Who Protested Anthem

Owner Bob McNair’s comments about “inmates running the prison” could also make some free agents avoid Houston this offseason.

Texans owner Bob McNair‘s comment last fall about “inmates running the prison” were a red flag. Now free agents have more reason to steer clear of Houston’s team: Agents have reported that the organization is not interested in players who protested in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

I spoke with two NFL agents this week who said word is the Texans aren’t interested in any players who participated in pregame kneel-downs in protest of police brutality.

There is no directive within the organization, but it is considered to be understood that as desperate as the Texans are to bring in talent, the pool of potential signees and draftees will not include anyone who has participated in protests or are likely to.

