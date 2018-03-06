Entertainment News
Are Jay Z & Beyoncé Going On Tour Again?

The Carters briefly announced, and then retracted, a tour date.

2016 NBA Finals - Game Six

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

A wayward Facebook post might have spoiled a huge surprise for Beyoncé and Jay Z fans.

The Beyhive may want to get in formation because it looks like the Carters are plotting another tour.

An “On The Run 2” tour date briefly popped up on Beyoncé’s Facebook page before disappearing minutes later. But, a few moments was all it took to get the Beyhive buzzing! According to the event page, Bey and Jay’s concert is prospectively set for July 30 in Philadelphia.

Yanking the tour date down from social media left many wondering if a tour was actually going to happen, but E! News reports that a source from inside the Carter camp claims that a tour is on the books.

“They are scheduled to go on tour together,” the insider said. “This should happen before the end of the year if everything goes as planned. This is something they are really looking forward to.”

This is not the first joint project they’ve reportedly been working on over the last couple of years. Before this, there were rumors that they had been working on a joint album, but it never materialized. Instead, they released separate albums. Beyoncé released Lemonade in 2016 and Jay Z dropped 4:44 last year. Both albums played out like two sides of the same story.

However, E!’s tipster said that they still have something new for their prospective tour.

The source said, “They have been working on new music together that will be included in their tour.”

Neither Beyonce nor Jay Z have confirmed news of their joint tour at this time, but fans may want to get their coins together just in case.

