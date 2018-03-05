Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Some Extra Flavor: 10 Remixes That Make You Completely Forget The Original Track Exists

Let's be honest: have you ever gone back to the original after hearing these?

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

Remixes are one of hip-hop’s greatest gifts. A good remix can not only extend the life, replay-value, and charting of the original track, but sometimes they give us a completely new song that blows the original all the way out of the water. Rappers like Jim Jones, Lil Wayne, and Ace Hood are known for their legendary posse-cut remixes, but those are only some of the most outstanding instances of turning an already popular song on it’s head.

It’s impossible to limit a list of remixed tracks that are as good as or better than the original, because that has proven to be the case more often than not. Just like Kanye West throwing the original “Diamonds From Sierra Leone” and the remix all on the same album, most rap fans know the value that each different track holds. Sometimes an extra verse from someone special adds exactly the pizzaz needed to amp up a track, and other times the entire original gets flipped.

In honor of T-Pain previewing his super fire “Bartier Cardi” remix, lets take a look at 10 other songs where the remix’s release made most of us completely forget about the original.

“Mask Off (Remix)” – Future Featuring Kendrick Lamar

 

“Diamonds (Remix)” – Rihanna Featuring Kanye West

 

“Made You Look (Remix)” – Nas Featuring Jadakiss & Ludacris

 

“Throw Some D’s (Remix)” – Rich Boy Featuring André 3000, Murphy Lee, Nelly, Jim Jones & The Game

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Some Extra Flavor: 10 Remixes That Make You Completely Forget The Original Track Exists

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 hour ago
03.06.18
2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Little…
 2 hours ago
03.06.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Barbie to release Katherine Johnson doll
 4 hours ago
03.06.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.06.18
It’s Over: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce With…
 7 hours ago
03.06.18
London Rapper Little Simz Auditioned To Play Shuri…
 8 hours ago
03.06.18
Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St.…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Tuesday Tip: How To Tie A Necktie
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Houston Texans Will Reportedly Pass On Players Who…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
The Boss Is Back: Rick Ross Returns To…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy And Trina Have A…
 13 hours ago
03.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Bri Gets Sassy With Remy…
 14 hours ago
03.06.18
Photos