Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Where’s Spongebob? A Sinister Looking Patrick Star Has Taken Over The Internet In The Most Hilarious Way Ever

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Patrick Star

Source: Getty / Getty

Folks on social media can find the smallest, oldest, most relatable things to go viral and make a new mark on pop culture.

First there was good ol’ Arthur (and his balled up fist) who got meme-ified and became the official “no longer for kids” cartoon after Black Twitter got its hands on it — and everyone else followed suit. Arthur memes have become so popular that there’s now “balled up fist Arthur meme” merch:

 

And let’s not forget the classic Mr. Krabs meme. Now folks have taken the innocence of an aloof Patrick Star from Spongebob and turned him into the mischievous, messy meme we can all relate to.

This particular still of Pat is from “Nature Pants”, season one, episode eighteen and is right before the moment Patrick pins SpongeBob to the seafloor so SpongeBob will stop thinking he’s a jellyfish:

 

People are creative AF. Hit the flip to see more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Where’s Spongebob? A Sinister Looking Patrick Star Has Taken Over The Internet In The Most Hilarious Way Ever

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LET’S MAKEUP: Taraji P. Henson Has A Glow…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Taraji did not throw shade and put a…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Wore That Same White Dress AGAIN…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Portraits - Washington, DC
Mom: My 2-Year-Old Was Staring At Michelle Obama’s…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
GG Spotlight: Brooklyn MC Matic Has Bars For…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
Yes Lawd! Baby Gives Thanks To The High…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Video: People Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
The Big Return: This Is What Roseanne &…
 7 hours ago
03.05.18
Shaq Admits To Being Jealous Of Kobe’s Oscar…
 7 hours ago
03.05.18
Miguel thumbnail
Check Out Miguel’s Performance At Last Night’s Oscars
 7 hours ago
03.05.18
When Stars Have No Chill: Biggest OMG &…
 7 hours ago
03.05.18
Fire: T-Pain Previews New ‘Bartier Cardi’ Remix &…
 8 hours ago
03.05.18
Going Through A Break-Up? You Can Probably Relate…
 8 hours ago
03.05.18
Where’s Spongebob? A Sinister Looking Patrick Star Has…
 8 hours ago
03.05.18
Photos