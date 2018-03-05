Yes Lawd! Baby Gives Thanks To The High Heavens When They Try Pizza For The First Time

One baby just had the deepest realization that pizza is God’s gift to the world. Praise was in order.

My daughter just tried pizza for the first time. pic.twitter.com/yiPNJgUBJg — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) March 3, 2018

Jody Avirgan (a podcaster) shared his daughter’s epiphany and the church said amen!

God is good.

