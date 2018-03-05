Local
Durham Native And Hillside Grad Nominated For Oscar

Foxy NC Staff
88th Oscars Nominations Announcement

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Kevin Wilson Jr. a 2007 graduate from Durham’s Hillside High School was nominated as one of five finalists for best live action short films by the Oscars.

Wilson’s 20-minute short film, “My Nephew Emmett” dramatizes the real-life murder of Emmett Till, a 14-year African-American boy beaten and lynched in 1955 Mississippi – after being accused of whistling at a white woman.

Emmett Till

Source: Bettmann / Getty

The film has been racking up awards at film festivals. But, Tuesday morning, the life of Kevin Wilson, born and raised in north Durham, changed forever.

Wilson’s love for the arts was nurtured inside Hillside High schools heater program with the drama department’s long-time instructor Wendell Tabb.

In an interview with ABC11’s Joel Brown, Wilson says, “I do give a lot of credit to Mr. Tabb for his commitment to the community, for his commitment to the arts. And when the 28-year old filmmaker needed to fill the role of Emmett Till, he trusted the recommendation of Mr. Tabb – hiring 18-year old actor Joshua Wright, a junior at Durham’s Voyager Academy.

Listen as Melissa Wade talks with Mr. Wendell Tabb.

Wilson wrote, produced and directed “My Nephew Emmett”.

CONGRAT’S to Kevin!!!

Source:  ABC11.

Photos