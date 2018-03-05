TJMS
Morning Minute: President For Life?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/5/2018- Donald Trump recently commended the Chinese President for extending his presidency. Trump said he'd like to try doing that one day which put Chris Paul on edge. He believes if Trump goes through with it then Black people are going to have to buy land in Africa quick!

Photos