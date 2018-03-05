Huggy Lowdown: Did You Understand Charles Barkley?

Your browser does not support iframes.

3/5/2018- NBA legend Charles Barkley hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and Huggy Lowdown couldn’t help but take a few shots at him. Shots like if people were able to understand what he was saynig with or without sub titles on the screen, because well you know!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: