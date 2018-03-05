Local
NC Bus Driver Threatens To Shoot Up School

Karen Clark
A bus driver in Union County bus driver was arrested after posting a threat towards a middle school on social media using a fake account.

 

 

 

 

Lashaunda Hooker Beachum , north carolina , Union County

Photos