MODELMONDAY: Cindy Bruna Brings Rich Diversity To The Runway

French beauty and Victoria’s Secret Angel Cindy Bruna has plenty to be proud of. Her heritage for consists of African roots from the Republic of Congo combined with an Italian background from her father. Her career has blossomed beautifully since she first came onto the scene in 2013, snagging gigs with Vogue, Elie Saab, Roberto Cavalli and of course, Victoria’s Secret.
Claim to Fame: Hailing from the south of France, Cindy was discovered by model scout Dominique Savri, who convinced her to launch her modeling career in Paris.
Cindy has had her fair share of highs and lows when it comes to being a black woman in the modeling industry. She was the first Black woman to model exclusively for Calvin Klein. But her accomplishment didn’t come without challenges. During the early part of her career in 2014, she noticed she was often one of two or three women of color walking the runway, sharing her experience with Into The Gloss:
“But it’s also not easy because they only have a couple of spots for girls who are black. And then you wonder if they picked you because you are Black. But I think it’s changing, and I’m happy to represent that.”
Things have definitely changed for the better. She’s front and center for NYFW, showing off her 6-foot frame for Brandon Maxwell and other big name designers. Cindy is also taking time to support the AIDS research organization amfAR. She’s definitely busy for all the right reasons!
