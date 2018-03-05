Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J. Blige, Common And Andra Day Kill It On Stage

The night was beaming with #BlackExcellence.

Foxy NC Staff
11 reads
Leave a comment
Screening Of Universal Pictures' 'Get Out' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

While #OscarsSoWhite is still in full effect, the 2018 Academy Award had its own #BlackExcellence!

Jordan Peele won the coveted prize for Best Original Screenplay for his racially charged horror film “Get Out.” He beat out the likes of critic’s favorites including “Lady Bird,” “The Big Sick” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

According to CNN, only four black film writers have been nominated in the best original screenplay category in Oscars’ 90-year history: Suzanne de Passe (“Lady Sings the Blues,” 1972), Spike Lee (“Do the Right Thing,” 1989) John Singleton (“Boyz n the Hood,” 1991) and Peele.

On his way to stage, Peele hugged his Oscar-nominated star Daniel Kaluuya. During his acceptance speech the director thanked his mother, the actors in is film and everyone who bought a ticket to see his sleeper hit film last year.

“Thank you, you guys are gonna mess up my jet ski, hold up,” the 39-year-old joking to a standing ovation.

“This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. “I thought it wasn’t gonna work, I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, then people would hear it and people would see it.”

Peele concluded, “To the cast and crew, I love you, thank you so much. My wife, who supported me through this whole process. My mother, who taught me to love even in the face of hate. And to everybody who went and saw this movie. Everybody who bought a ticket, told somebody to buy a ticket, thank you. I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. I love all, thank you so much goodnight.”

And while Mary. J Blige may not have won for Best Supporting Actress or Best Original Song, she did give the Oscar performance of a lifetime with Mudbound’s “Mighty River.

In addition, Common and Andra Day brought down the house with their Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up For Something” for the hit biopic “Marshall.”

And finally for comedic relief, “Girls Trip” Tiffany Haddish and former SNL star Maya Rudolph brought all the #BlacGirlMagic (and their house shoes) as the duo announced the winners for Best Live Action Short and Documentary Short.

We need more of them together for real. Where is their movie?

So….that’s it for this year! We can’t wait for “Black Panther” to take over the Oscars in 2019.

Y’all ready?

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.

RELATED NEWS:

5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mudbound’ Character Posters

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Goes For Spring Style At The Oscars Sistahs Soireé

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars

32 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars

The 90th Annual Academy Awards brought white dresses and red carpet risks. We have all the fashion and style from the stars you love in our gallery. Whether it's Viola Davis giving us bold color or Mary J. Blige going monochromatic in white, we have all the details on the red carpet looks. Click through our gallery and tell us which look is your favorite and which stars had a red carpet miss!  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Video: People Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph…
 14 mins ago
03.05.18
Miguel thumbnail
Check Out Miguel’s Performance At Last Night’s Oscars
 1 hour ago
03.05.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.05.18
Kendrick Lamar Speaks: “We Were Put On This…
 11 hours ago
03.05.18
Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J.…
 12 hours ago
03.05.18
Shook Ones: News Anchor Makes Use Of Mobb…
 19 hours ago
03.05.18
Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St.…
 20 hours ago
03.05.18
Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies,…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share The First…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
34 Photos Of Black Excellence Drippin’ At The…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Watch These High Schoolers Nail Their Remake Of…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Photos