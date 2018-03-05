Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J. Blige, Common And Andra Day Kill It On Stage

While #OscarsSoWhite is still in full effect, the 2018 Academy Award had its own #BlackExcellence!

Jordan Peele won the coveted prize for Best Original Screenplay for his racially charged horror film “Get Out.” He beat out the likes of critic’s favorites including “Lady Bird,” “The Big Sick” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

According to CNN, only four black film writers have been nominated in the best original screenplay category in Oscars’ 90-year history: Suzanne de Passe (“Lady Sings the Blues,” 1972), Spike Lee (“Do the Right Thing,” 1989) John Singleton (“Boyz n the Hood,” 1991) and Peele.

On his way to stage, Peele hugged his Oscar-nominated star Daniel Kaluuya. During his acceptance speech the director thanked his mother, the actors in is film and everyone who bought a ticket to see his sleeper hit film last year.

“Thank you, you guys are gonna mess up my jet ski, hold up,” the 39-year-old joking to a standing ovation.

“This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. “I thought it wasn’t gonna work, I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, then people would hear it and people would see it.”

Peele concluded, “To the cast and crew, I love you, thank you so much. My wife, who supported me through this whole process. My mother, who taught me to love even in the face of hate. And to everybody who went and saw this movie. Everybody who bought a ticket, told somebody to buy a ticket, thank you. I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. I love all, thank you so much goodnight.”

.@JordanPeele wins Best Original Screenplay and thanks fans of #GetOut: "I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. Let's keep going" https://t.co/ZF8wllV3ux #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RIbAqdFqA4 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018

And while Mary. J Blige may not have won for Best Supporting Actress or Best Original Song, she did give the Oscar performance of a lifetime with Mudbound’s “Mighty River.

Mary J. Blige delivers a powerful performance of "Mighty River," which is nominated for Best Original Song, at the #Oscars. https://t.co/lJd891ISOk pic.twitter.com/CByhJKjzV6 — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

In addition, Common and Andra Day brought down the house with their Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up For Something” for the hit biopic “Marshall.”

And finally for comedic relief, “Girls Trip” Tiffany Haddish and former SNL star Maya Rudolph brought all the #BlacGirlMagic (and their house shoes) as the duo announced the winners for Best Live Action Short and Documentary Short.

No one loves this Tiffany Haddish-Maya Rudolph pairing more than Sam Rockwell. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0DDnVlIpBa — TV Guide (@TVGuide) March 5, 2018

We need more of them together for real. Where is their movie?

So….that’s it for this year! We can’t wait for “Black Panther” to take over the Oscars in 2019.

Y’all ready?

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.

