National
Home > National

DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Mental Health And Depression

“No matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day.”

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment

 

Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors

Source: Ron Turenne / Getty

NBA All Star DeMar DeRozan has been open with fans about maintaining his mental health.

Last month he mentioned depression on Twitter.

In a new interview with ESPN, he talks more about what led him to share the tweets.

via SLAM:

It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” the 28-year-old Raptors all-star said. “We all got feelings . . . all of that. Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.”

It was a hard time. DeRozan was letting everyone know.

“I always have various nights,” he said in a wide-ranging and wildly open glimpse into his private life. “I’ve always been like that since I was young, but I think that’s where my demeanour comes from.

“I’m so quiet, if you don’t know me. I stay standoffish in a sense, in my own personal space, to be able to cope with whatever it is you’ve got to cope with.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Mental Health And Depression

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Video: People Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph…
 15 mins ago
03.05.18
Miguel thumbnail
Check Out Miguel’s Performance At Last Night’s Oscars
 1 hour ago
03.05.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.05.18
Kendrick Lamar Speaks: “We Were Put On This…
 11 hours ago
03.05.18
Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J.…
 12 hours ago
03.05.18
Shook Ones: News Anchor Makes Use Of Mobb…
 19 hours ago
03.05.18
Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St.…
 20 hours ago
03.05.18
Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies,…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share The First…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
34 Photos Of Black Excellence Drippin’ At The…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Watch These High Schoolers Nail Their Remake Of…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Photos