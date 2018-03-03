Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us She Had Bars

Everyone is going crazy over Beyonce’s verse on DJ Khaled’s “Top Off” song but did we already forget that Beyonce’s been serving us hot bars since her Destiny’s Child days.

To refresh your memory, here’s a breakdown of 8 times Beyonce spit bars.

Beyoncé been rapping since before your faves graduated high school. Stop with the comparisons, stop with the lies. pic.twitter.com/ZAHevh1PX9 — dad. (@animalfriesback) March 2, 2018

Hit the flip for more of Beyonce’s bars.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: