Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share The First Photo Of Baby 'Stormi' — But Does She Look Like Mom Or Dad?

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Well we didn’t see this coming.

After weeks of Kylie Jenner teasing us with small glimpses of baby Stormi via Snapchat, her boyfriend Travis Scott couldn’t resist sharing a full photo of his one-month old baby girl.

Our little rager !!!!

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

 

After the rapper posted the adorable photo of his baby girl, mama Kylie followed up with an adorable video:

 

#MommyDuties: #KylieJenner shares a video of baby #Stormi 😍

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Who do you think Stormi looks like more? Kylie or Travis?

Kylie Jenner

Source: Getty / Getty

 

2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Photos