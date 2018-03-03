Entertainment News
Update: Rick Ross Reportedly ‘Okay’ According To Emcee Fat Trel, Was Never On Life Support

A bit of good news.

Andre Grant
Official Eclipse Launch Party At Daylight Beach Club With Host Rick Ross

Source: David Becker / Getty

On Thursday morning, TMZ reported Rick Ross was “found unresponsive” in his home in Miami. Emergency personnel immediately revived him and rushed him to the hospital, where the outlet then reported he was undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. ECMO, as it’s called, is a technique that allows deoxygenated blood to be led out of the body to be oxygenated, and then moved back into the body. ECMO is a technique used largely in instances of cardiac and respiratory arrest. That, along with his treatment in the cardiac wing, led TMZ to conclude that Ross may have suffered a heart attack.

Needless to say, we were all rooting for Rozay, and the dire news has, since then, received a brief respite. Friend and emcee Fat Trel took to Instagram to calm the torrent of tweets and concern being directed toward the MMG Boss.

Trel confirmed that Ross was “good,” and the information was corroborated by Karen Civil, who tweeted that an unnamed source close to MMG agreed with the assessment: Ross was out of the woods.

We can see how reports of Ross on “life support” took on a life of their own, leading to wild speculation by well-meaning fans and media outlets. We’re just hoping the news holds up and we’ll be able to see Ross on his feet soon.

