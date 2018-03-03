‘Black Panther’ Has Made Life Easier For Black Cats — Seriously

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

‘Black Panther’ Has Made Life Easier For Black Cats — Seriously

Wakanda is even improving the lives of felines.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

Marvel’s Black Panther is ripping the box office, worshiped on social media and is an overall cultural phenomenon. The movie has sparked countless think pieces on race and gender, inspiring people to be proud of their roots. But who knew Black Panther would help the lives of black cats — literally.

Sadly, black cats are the least wanted cats and stay in American animal shelters longer than any other cats. Peta2.com reports, “Black cats are two-thirds less likely to get adopted than white cats and only half as likely to be adopted as tabby cats.” Damn is there racism among cat lovers? Reportedly, black cats aren’t embraced as much because throughout history darker cats have represented witchcraft and bad luck. However, all of that is changing — thanks to Black Panther!

GoodNewsNetwork.org reports, “The social media user wrote in a blog post: ‘Unexpected Benefit of Black Panther: my local pet shelters went from having something like 50-60 black cats between them to having NONE, because they’ve all been adopted out and named after the characters. ’T’challa’ is the most popular, but there are a fair number of ‘Okoye’s and ‘Shuri’s as well. And one very confused Elderly Humane Society Volunteer wondering why someone would name such a sweet cat ‘Killmonger’,’ they added.”

We love it, the Ryan Coogler film is improving the lives of all things black. But let’s not forget, Janet Jackson was giving love to black cats back in 1989!

 

SEE ALSO:

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

13 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.04.18
Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She…
 18 hours ago
03.04.18
Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail…
 19 hours ago
03.04.18
50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies,…
 19 hours ago
03.04.18
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share The First…
 20 hours ago
03.04.18
34 Photos Of Black Excellence Drippin’ At The…
 20 hours ago
03.04.18
Watch These High Schoolers Nail Their Remake Of…
 21 hours ago
03.04.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 21 hours ago
03.04.18
Update: Rick Ross Reportedly ‘Okay’ According To Emcee…
 1 day ago
03.04.18
Report: Rick Ross Is ‘Okay And Was Never…
 1 day ago
03.04.18
Receipts: Turns Out Trump Was Lying On LiAngelo…
 1 day ago
03.04.18
Ricky Williams Partners With Hemp-Based Streetwear Brand Superego
 1 day ago
03.04.18
#WakandaForever: There’s Finally A Princess Shuri Doll!
 2 days ago
03.04.18
No Soup For You!!! : Social Media Simmers…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Photos