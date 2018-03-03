Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

News One
Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

Forever clueless.

News One
Clueless starlet Stacey Dash is officially running for a congressional seat in the state of California. With the slogan “Dash to DC,” The former Fox News host will run on the Republican ticket to represent California’s 44th Congressional District, which is currently led by Rep. Nanette Barragán.

In some bizarre outreach, Dash is begging for donations via Twitter and she thinks shouting out the Bronx will help her.

Twitter wasn’t here for it:

Can Stacey really be this delusional to think she has a chance at winning. Probably not. Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach make up the 44th Congressional District, which is mainly Black and Latin. Out of the total population (723,685), 511,063 identify as Hispanic, while 110,038 identify as Black, the U.S. Census reports. But Dash doesn’t care about winning or losing, this is a paycheck and more fame for her, as Trevor Noah explained.

Photos