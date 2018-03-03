Ricky Williams Partners With Hemp-Based Streetwear Brand Superego

NFL legend Ricky Williams is a partner with sustainable hemp brand Superego, which has been crafting hemp-based streetwear since 2010.

I’m happy to announce my new partnership with sustainable hemp brand @SuperegoWorld ! Learn why I resonate with this brand ➡️ [https://t.co/PmKW0eUfsT] #CFADC #RW 🌱 pic.twitter.com/GFDMeUQDQ7 — Ricky Williams (@Rickthelaureate) February 27, 2018

Watch the often elusive Williams explain why he believes in the Superego brand, which is truly cut from a different cloth.

