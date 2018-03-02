Have You Heard Future’s Lyrics About Kylie Jenner? Let’s Just Say They’re Not Flattering…

Future previewed some new music on Snapchat earlier today, March 2, HHNM reports. In the song, he’s heard rapping “Kylie Jenner is a side piece…I got 20 motherfucking Kylies…nigga, I got 20 damn Kylies.”

Also on the song and last we heard, a friend to the Kardashian-Jenner crew, Drake name-drops Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid—but his lyrics don’t feel shady. “I got 20 damn Kendalls, young slim baddies and they’re in Vogue. Yeah, I got 20 f*cking Gigis,” he raps.

Listen up top.

