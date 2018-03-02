Entertainment News
Have You Heard Future’s Lyrics About Kylie Jenner? Let’s Just Say They’re Not Flattering…

Future took us by surprise with this one...

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Future previewed some new music on Snapchat earlier today, March 2, HHNM reports. In the song, he’s heard rapping “Kylie Jenner is a side piece…I got 20 motherfucking Kylies…nigga, I got 20 damn Kylies.”

Also on the song and last we heard, a friend to the Kardashian-Jenner crew, Drake name-drops Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid—but his lyrics don’t feel shady. “I got 20 damn Kendalls, young slim baddies and they’re in Vogue. Yeah, I got 20 f*cking Gigis,” he raps.

Photos