Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

No Soup For You!!! : Social Media Simmers After Finding Out J.R. Smith Was Suspended For Being A Soup Nazi

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

 

JR SMith

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

Soup Gate: Twitter Reacts To The Reason For J.R. Smith’s Suspension

J.R. Smith has a long list of memorable moments on social media from asking if someone “wanted the pipe?” in the DM’s to getting caught in the club taking bottles to the head before a playoff game, but this one may take the cake. Earlier this week it was reported that Smith was suspended for the Cav’s game vs 76ers for “undisclosed reasons”, but reporters did some digging and found that the veteran guard was forced to sit due to an altercation where J.R. threw a bowl of hot soup on an assistant coach in the locker room.

As always Twitter took the news and ran with it. Check out some of the funniest tweets from #SoupGate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading No Soup For You!!! : Social Media Simmers After Finding Out J.R. Smith Was Suspended For Being A Soup Nazi

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.04.18
Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She…
 18 hours ago
03.04.18
Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail…
 19 hours ago
03.04.18
50 Cent On Rick Ross: ‘If He Dies,…
 19 hours ago
03.04.18
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share The First…
 19 hours ago
03.04.18
34 Photos Of Black Excellence Drippin’ At The…
 20 hours ago
03.04.18
Watch These High Schoolers Nail Their Remake Of…
 21 hours ago
03.04.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 21 hours ago
03.04.18
Update: Rick Ross Reportedly ‘Okay’ According To Emcee…
 1 day ago
03.04.18
Report: Rick Ross Is ‘Okay And Was Never…
 1 day ago
03.04.18
Receipts: Turns Out Trump Was Lying On LiAngelo…
 1 day ago
03.04.18
Ricky Williams Partners With Hemp-Based Streetwear Brand Superego
 1 day ago
03.04.18
#WakandaForever: There’s Finally A Princess Shuri Doll!
 2 days ago
03.04.18
No Soup For You!!! : Social Media Simmers…
 2 days ago
03.04.18
Photos