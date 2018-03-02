White Photographer Facing Backlash For Digitally Creating A Dark Skinned Model

Photographer Cameron-James Wilson is facing backlash after fans discovered Instagram model Shudu wasn’t a real human after all–she was a product of his imagination.

The digital model gained over 45,000 followers on IG, with many admirers of the dark-skinned beauty believing she was real.

‘I was learning how to create 3D imagery for graphic novels and animations and I had the opportunity to create a model however I wanted,’ Cameron-James tells Metro.co.uk. ‘So I created the most beautiful woman I could.’

Shudu’s design is inspired by a Barbie doll and Australian model Duckie Thot.

While Wilson maintains Shudu is just a flex of his artistic ventures, former fans of the digital model find his intentions to be a little more insidious. Dark skinned women are historically underrepresented in the beauty industry, so for a White man’s creation of a Black woman to take up space and garner attention in the midst of WOC’s marginalization is insulting for the real life women clamoring for a job.

A white photographer figured out a way to profit off of black women without ever having to pay one. Now pls, tell me how our economic system is in no way built on and quite frankly reliant on racism and misogyny 🤧🤔 https://t.co/k7tDc7cXLL — ur local sweetheart✨💛✨ (@hodayum) February 27, 2018

Hold tf onnnnnn. So someone “made up” a black model, when they actually could’ve just hired a real life black one? At your big big age. Trash! https://t.co/dj7TOtSt7N — Grace 🌔✨🌈🌷❣️♍️ (@GraceFVictory) February 27, 2018

This is problematic. Instead of hiring a black model, the photographer created one. Is it that hard to pay black women? Also shows how much dark skin is still being exoticised by the media. https://t.co/tfmcUzAdzZ — Moza (@MozaFrique) February 28, 2018

First of all, the Black community is not a "trend"

Second of all, just shoot with a real Black model??? Why does this exist. https://t.co/QDKtKisUoY — crocodile (@pairating) February 28, 2018

Wilson maintains Shudu isn’t for commercial use, even though the fake model was rocking a Rihanna Fenty Beauty color in one of her posts.

‘Shudu isn’t for hire, she’s a muse for my creative output,’ Wilson explained.

‘I’m not trying to replace models and if anything it’s a criticism in how fake society has become that a CGI Model can pass for real.’

SOURCE: MADAME NOIRE, METRO UK

