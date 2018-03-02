FAB FINDS: Nordstroms Offers Nubian Skin’s ‘Naked Collection’ Online

Nubian Skin is a lingerie company offering lingerie, hosiery, and shoes for women of various skin tones. The brand has been worn by models like Jourdan Dunn and superstar Beyoncé.

It’s super exciting to see Nordstrom.com recognize the power and importance of diversity by adding the lingerie line to their online assortment. Nubian Skin carries undergarment needs for a range of skin tones and now goes up to 40G in bras and XXL additional undergarment offerings. This move by Nordstrom also makes online shopping easier for Black women and the product more accessible to all. The size diversity on the site is refreshing, not just in terms of size, but also in terms of body shape.

The Naked Collection, the latest collection by Nubian Skin, doesn’t just feature bras and panties, but also includes a bandeau, bodysuit, camisole, and full slip. These additions are perfect for all the sheer styles that are trending for Spring/Summer 2018.

Founder Ade Hassan said,

“We started a movement when we launched Nubian Skin, and we want people to know that for us, it’s simply not a trend.”

While melanin is definitely in, we’re so glad for brands that are thinking of Black women in terms of longevity and working towards making products specifically for us.

Buy Nubian’s Skin latest collection, here.

DON’T MISS:

The New Nude: Are Retailers Finally Realizing That White Isn’t The Only Skin Color?

Ade Hassan, Creator of Nubian Skin, Is Revolutionizing The Lingerie Game

Nubian Skin Gets Major Online Retail Distribution

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: