Are You Watching The Oscars This Sunday?

The 90th Academy Awards or Oscars is happening this Sunday on ABC. There is a lot of talk about who will win. The Wrap.com broke down the odds of who will win. Check out what they have to say.

At the beginning of the night,there are five films have a chance to win. They are, in this approximate order of likelihood, “The Shape of Water,” “Get Out,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Dunkirk” and “Lady Bird.”

And as the show unreels over the next three hours plus, these categories will start to tell the story:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: If Willem Dafoe beats the favored Sam Rockwell, the chances that “Three Billboards” can win Best Picture will take a big hit.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: If Laurie Metcalf beats front runner Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), the Best Picture hopes for “Lady Bird” will get a definite boost.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Get Out,” “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards” all need to win this. Whichever one does is still in the Best Picture game; the other two are in trouble. If “Shape of Water” wins, it’s over.

BEST FILM EDITING: “Dunkirk” will probably win — and if it doesn’t, its chances of scoring an upset Best Picture victory are probably dead. If “Three Billboards” wins, on the other hand, its chances of winning Best Picture will get a lot better.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY, BEST FILM EDITING, BEST COSTUME DESIGN: “The Shape of Water” can increase its chances of winning Best Picture with upset wins in any of these categories.

BEST SOUND EDITING, BEST SOUND MIXING: If “The Shape of Water” wins one of these categories, it’s probably winning Best Picture. If it wins both of them, it’s definitely winning Best Picture.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: If “Dunkirk” beats “The Shape of Water” for original score, that’ll be a sign that it could do the same for picture.

BEST ACTOR: If Daniel Kaluuya somehow scores an upset victory over Gary Oldman, look for “Get Out” to win Best Picture.

BEST DIRECTOR: If anybody other than Guillermo del Toro wins, “The Shape of Water” will lose Best Picture. But to what?

Does that help at all? No? Okay so here is what our resident movie expert Nix of The Movie Talk has to say about the top 6 categories.

For Best Supporting Actor and Actress will go to the front runners Sam Rockwell (‘Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri’) and Allison Janney (I, Tonya) will take those awards. They have won at all of the other award show and its very very rare that the Oscars break tradition. The same thing for Best Lead Actor and Actress. Gary Oldman will win for “Darkest Hour” and Frances McDormand will win for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”. As much as I would LOVE for Daniel Kaluuya to win for “Get Out”, Oldman’s transformation is amazing. You don’t even recognize him.

As for Best Director, as much as I would LOVE Jordan Peele for “Get Out” to win, I think the fight is between Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) and Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”). “The Shape of Water” was shot so amazing and it was so different will give it an edge but with the #MeToo movement plus Gerwig wasn’t nominated for a Golden Globe, she might win as payback.

“Get Out” has a chance to sneak up and win like “Moonlight” did last year. I think soooo many people are going to be split between “Three Billboards” and “The Shape of Water” that “Get Out” might fight a tea cup and win!

Well, let’s see if who was right this Sunday at 8pm on ABC!