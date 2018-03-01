Entertainment News
Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky Hair’ Comment Is Because People Assume She’s White Or Mixed

Crystal Smith is defending her foolishness.

Right about now, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith is wishing that she never went on Instagram to say that her son wasn’t blessed with her “Hawaiian silky hair.”

Yeah…she tried it.

 

Once people caught wind of her brown paper bag “good hair” nonsense, they destroyed her on Twitter, which prompted her explain herself to TMZ. According to Ms. Crystal, folks are mad at her because they don’t believe she is Black.

“They assume I am not mixed with Black, which I absolutely am. They don’t like Black men being with white women or other-race women. It’s really stupid. I don’t get in the stereotypes. I will check you.”

Gurl what?

Naturally, Black Twitter was not going to let this mess go unchecked:

Listen…it’s 2018 and we are in living in a Black Panther, natural hair, melaninated America. No one is tolerating any Black person with straighter hair calling others, including their own children, nappy-headed, as if being nappy is a curse of some sort. Our hair, whatever curl pattern, is beautiful. Point. Blank. Period.

Crystal, do better. Seriously.

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate

Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And DJ Envy On Colorism [VIDEO]

Kheris Rogers, Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin, Stars In Her First Nike Ad

Harlem Fashion Week

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_2959904" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful[/caption] 2017 has been an amazing year for Kheris Rogers. The 11-year-old went from being the bullied for her dark skin to launching her own empowering T-shirt line to being the youngest designer to debut her clothes at New York's Fashion Week. The California-native continues to teach us that ALL Black is beautiful--a message that we definitely don't hear enough of. Take a look at this beautiful girl living her best life on Instagram!  

Photos