Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: When Naming Your Kid After A ‘Black Panther’ Character Goes Too Far

Stoooop.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
AOL Build Speaker Series Presents Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan And Jamie Bell 'Fantastic Four'

Source: Grant Lamos IV / Getty

Black Panther fandom is at an all-time high with dance challenges and inspirational art taking over social media. It’s only a matter of time before the next generation has names like T’Challa and Okoye taking over the attendance role.

While we’re looking forward to a powerful trend, one Instagram user might have taken things a little too far.

 

We’re not ready.

What’s the best (or most hilarious) BP-inspired stuff you’ve seen? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading LOL: When Naming Your Kid After A ‘Black Panther’ Character Goes Too Far

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.02.18
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment!
 3 hours ago
03.02.18
‘How To Get Away With Scandal’ Recap: The…
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky…
 17 hours ago
03.02.18
Salute: The King Of Wakanda Surprises Fans On…
 17 hours ago
03.02.18
Ricky Bell And His Wife Amy Drop New…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Lil Uzi Vert May Have Just Influenced The…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Disney Moves Up The Next Time You’ll Get…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
This Video Of Chris Brown Dancing To ‘March…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
Jennifer Lawrence Plays Who Would You Rather: Killmonger…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
8 Songs We Can’t Believe Turn 20 Years…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
TGIT: Are You Ready For The Scandal-HTGAWM Mash-Up…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
Pop Some Ace Of Spades: Jay Z Is…
 20 hours ago
03.02.18
Photos