Disney Moves Up The Next Time You’ll Get To See More Black Panther

You’ll get to see more Black Panther as Avengers Infinity Wars is going to hit theaters a week earlier. Marvel’s instagram account just playfully announced that they will be moving up the release date of Infinity War to April 27th.

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Iron Man actor, Robert Downey Jr replies

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Marvel comes back and says anything for you.

Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th? — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

You guys wanted it. You got it. See you there April 27th. pic.twitter.com/DsllNH2ko6 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Chadwick Boseman even got into the fun saying,

I’ll be there. Sharp sharp https://t.co/32BAXO4Gxz — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) March 1, 2018

Now that’s hype.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: