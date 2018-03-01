Melania And The Green Card

Have you ever wondered if the First Lady, Melania Trump married Donald Trump for a green card? Well, we have the answer kinda. Trump was awarded an EB-1 nicknamed the “Einstein” visa. She was one of 5 people from Slovenia who entered the “Einstein” visa in March 2001. This visa is for designated for people with “extraordinary ability.”

The Washington Post began investing her immigration because questions about her parents relying on the “chain migration” that President Trump wants to end. The EB-1 program, which was written into U.S. immigration policy via the Immigration Act of 1990, was built to let in researchers, business executives, Olympic athletes and others who demonstrated “sustained national and international acclaim.” Trump was a model and dating Donald Trump when she got the visa. Hummmm…

We don’t know what her green card application said for to get the visa. Her lawyer. Michael Wildes told the Washington Post that “Mrs. Trump was more than amply qualified and solidly eligible.” Okay then.

No hate, but that’s sounds a little shady doesn’t?