National
Home > National

Outrage Erupts After Man Gets Kicked Out Of McDonald’s For Buying Homeless Guy Food

The clip goes viral.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-RESTAURANT-MCDONALDS

Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty

Hyper-surveillance of the homeless reached an all-time high at one South Carolina McDonald’s. So much so that it seems if you buy homeless people food you can get kicked out the restaurant.

This is what happened to Yossi Gallo who saw a homeless guy across the street and wanted to help him out by buying some Mickey D’s. “I waved him down and said, ‘Hey, are you hungry?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ So, I went in there with him and as soon as we went inside, the lady at the register says ‘You’re not getting food,” Gallo said.

According to the staff of the restaurant, the homeless man, identified as James Davis, was asking customers for money beforehand and they wanted him off the premise.

Eventually, the homeless man received food, but a police officer was called, and she said he had to leave and not come back after he was done eating.

After seeing Davis was upset, Gallo came to his defense. The altercation between the officer and Gallo eventually escalated and he was asked to leave the restaurant.

The whole scene was caught on video and posted to Facebook on Thursday. It’s since received over 26 million views and has sparked outrage. You can check out the sad video for yourself below.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Outrage Erupts After Man Gets Kicked Out Of McDonald’s For Buying Homeless Guy Food

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.02.18
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment!
 3 hours ago
03.02.18
‘How To Get Away With Scandal’ Recap: The…
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky…
 17 hours ago
03.02.18
Salute: The King Of Wakanda Surprises Fans On…
 17 hours ago
03.02.18
Ricky Bell And His Wife Amy Drop New…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Lil Uzi Vert May Have Just Influenced The…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Disney Moves Up The Next Time You’ll Get…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
This Video Of Chris Brown Dancing To ‘March…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
Jennifer Lawrence Plays Who Would You Rather: Killmonger…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
8 Songs We Can’t Believe Turn 20 Years…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
TGIT: Are You Ready For The Scandal-HTGAWM Mash-Up…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
Pop Some Ace Of Spades: Jay Z Is…
 20 hours ago
03.02.18
Photos