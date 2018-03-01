Aww: Donald Glover Meets The Girl Scout Who Made A Viral Remix Of His Song

0 reads Leave a comment
Last week, you might remember a girl named Charity had the dopest marketing plan to sell her Girl Scout cookies. She took a hit song by Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), and remixed it into an ad for thick mints and your other favorite crunchy sweets.
Thus “Redbone,” the Girl Scout version, was born and the clip of Charity and her dad’s performance went viral. It’s since received over 4 millions views and even got the attention of Stephen Colbert, who decided to have Charity and her dad on his show. They were introduced to Donald Glover himself and the cookie sells that followed would make any rival troop jealous.
Check out the heartwarming clip starting at the 7:25 mark below!
