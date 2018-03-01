Entertainment News
Yas Kween: 15 Times Lupita Nyong’o Looked Like A Real Life Black Barbie Doll

Foxy NC Staff
7th Annual Lilly Awards

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o turns 35-years old today — and is it just us, or does she get finer by the day?

The Oscar winning actress a.ka. Nakia, soon-to-be Queen of Wakanda, is much more than just her looks. She’s intelligent, funny,creative and talented. Not to mention she’s a great role model for young Black girls to have in a world where they’re extremely unrepresented.

Lupita’s striking appearance is just the icing on the Black Girl Magic cake.

Premiere Of Disney's 'Queen Of Katwe' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

With a beauty like hers, it’s hard to pick all the times she looked like a walking Barbie doll — so we narrowed it down to 15. Hit the flip for some Thursday beauty.

