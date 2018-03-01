Entertainment News
Yuck: You Won’t Believe The Weird Food Combos This Man Ate — Just Because Facebook Told Him To

man grimacing

Source: Tara Moore / Getty

People do a lot of things for the ‘gram, but let’s not forget that folks go hard for the book too — Facebook.

Social Media personality Alonzo Lerone took on Facebook’s weird food combos challenge and needless to say, it’s just as funny as it is gross. Some of the crazy combos included Cheetos with milk, and peanut butter & jelly and Doritos sandwich. In honor of Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, watch Lerone attempt to eat the weird food fusions.

 

