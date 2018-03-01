Watching Chadwick Boseman Surprise These ‘Black Panther’ Superfans Will Probably Make You Cry

As we speak, Black Panther is still making movie history and impacting the lives of Black and Brown people everywhere.

What would you do if you had the chance to meet T’Challa in person? On Wednesday, a few lucky fans got a chance to meet the Panther himself in a segment on Fallon Tonight where Chadwick Boseman came out and surprised them as they raved about how much the film affected their lives.

This was amazing. @chadwickboseman surprises #BlackPanther fans while they say what the movie means to them. pic.twitter.com/ZXnfLuV83f — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 1, 2018

We can still fill the Wakandian love spreading all throughout the world. #WakandaForever

