The Wake Up: NRA Claps Back At Trump; Farrakhan Goes Full Anti-Semite In Speech; Racism In Boston Flourishing

Well, tell us how you really feel.

NewsOne Staff
NRA Claps Back At Trump

The National Rifle Association (NRA) took aim at President Trump’s attempts to push tighter gun control legislation in the wake of a deadly shooting rampage at a high school in Florida last month, according to CNN. Trump and a group of elected officials met on Wednesday during a session that was televised live, quite the natural setting for the president who used to be a reality TV star not too long ago.

“While today’s meeting made for great TV, the gun-control proposals discussed would make for bad policy that would not keep our children safe,” Jennifer Baker, NRA’s public affairs director, said. “Instead of punishing law-abiding gun owners for the acts of a deranged lunatic, our leaders should pass meaningful reforms that would actually prevent future tragedies.”

Trump, a longtime NRA supporter, may have frayed his relationship with the pro-gun rally that supported his candidacy. But chances are the two will kiss and make up since the president is a proponent of arming teachers to prevent school shootings, even though a teacher in Georgia let off some gun shots in his classroom on Wednesday for no apparent reason.

Farrakhan Predicts The Demise Of White People

Minister Louis Farrakhan went full anti-Semite during a weekend speech and predicted the downfall of “White folks.” The leader of the Nation Of Islam has a long history of making such comments, but he doubled down on them with vengeance during the Chicago speech on Sunday.

“Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out, turning men into women and women into men,” Farrakhan said. “White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled a cover off of that Satanic Jew, and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through.”

Well, tell us how you really feel.

Boston Police Carry On City’s Racist Tradition

It looks like Boston’s anti-racism initiative is a complete failure.

A traffic stop of sorts in Boston has gone viral after a policeman there racially profiled a pedestrian in an incident that was caught on video and has since gone viral. The encounter took place in Dorchester, one of the city’s three Black neighborhoods, when the officer stopped the unnamed Black man recently, according to 7 News Boston.

After the cop asked the pedestrian where he was going, he asked “if his name is Kevin and when the man says he is not who they are looking for, the officer keeps talking to him,” 7 News Boston wrote. “The man was asked several questions by the officer, including where he was going and whether he has a job.”

Watch the video below.

This is apparently what it means to protect and to serve in Boston. We won’t even mention how the Boston Police Department celebrated Black History Month a few weeks ago by honoring a White man…

This can’t be life.

