2000 Students At Green Hope High School In Cary Walk Out Of Class

Wednesday afternoon Green Hope High School in Cary had about two thousand students to walk out of class as a part of a nationwide protest against violence at schools. Wake County School officials said there have been dozens of rumors of threats at Wake County schools since the Valentine’s Day mass shooting in Florida. School officials at Green Hope High School asked the students to be peaceful but encouraged them to take part of the process.

Source: wral.com

