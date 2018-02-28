Love On The Beach: Jamaica’s Protoje Drops “‘Bout Noon”

Source: Cindy Singleton / Getty

Reggae music has churned out classic love songs over the years, and top artist Protoje’s unleashed a new love anthem titled,‘Bout Noon.”

Produced by Winta James and Lamont Savory, this slow wine calls for warm nights by the fire, romantic getaways and rooftop hangouts under the stars.

Enjoy the Ikem Smith produced lyric video below.

The single marks the first official release off Pro’s untitled fourth album.

The upcoming project is expected to drop later this year.

