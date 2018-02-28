Unearthed Amy Winehouse Demo Brings The Hip Hop Flavors Of Her Later Years

Amy Winehouse has never shied away from her influences in music.

The late British soul singer has some hip hop roots, having started a rap group back in her younger years called Sweet ‘n’ Sour. She then went on to collaborate with the genre’s biggest players, including Nas’ producer Salaam Remi.

Now, one of Amy’s early collaborators, Gil Cang, has dropped an unreleased demo Amy made when she was only 17 years old. The track called “My Own Way” was written by Gil and James McMillan, and it has Amy crooning over a hip hop tinged beat similar to some of her cuts on her first two albums.

Check out an already confident Amy singing about independence below!

