Unearthed Amy Winehouse Demo Brings The Hip Hop Flavors Of Her Later Years

1 reads Leave a comment
Amy Winehouse has never shied away from her influences in music.
The late British soul singer has some hip hop roots, having started a rap group back in her younger years called Sweet ‘n’ Sour. She then went on to collaborate with the genre’s biggest players, including Nas’ producer Salaam Remi.
Now, one of Amy’s early collaborators, Gil Cang, has dropped an unreleased demo Amy made when she was only 17 years old. The track called “My Own Way” was written by Gil and James McMillan, and it has Amy crooning over a hip hop tinged beat similar to some of her cuts on her first two albums.
Check out an already confident Amy singing about independence below!
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours