Dick’s Sporting Goods Is Going To Stop Selling Assault Rifles

Dick’s Sporting Goods put out a statement saying that they will no longer sell assault rifles. They are taking them out of all of their stores. Dick’s is one of the largest sports retailers in the US. On “Good Morning, America”, company’s CEO Ed Stack announced, “We’re staunch supporters of the second amendment, I’m a gun owner myself,We don’t want to be a part of this story and we have eliminated these guns permanently.”

According to The New York Times, Dick’s sold a gun to Nikolas Cruz, the young man who is accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school on February 14th. He used a different gun during the massacre but being associated with a mass shooting isn’t good for any companies image.

The company has also asked Congress to increase the age limit to 21 for buying guns. Even if Congress doesn’t make a change, they will up the age limit in their stores. They have also cut ties with the National Rifle Association along with several other companies including Hertz, United and Delta.

Taking a stand is the only way to make things change! Go Dick’s!