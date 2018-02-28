News
Home > News

Dick’s Sporting Goods Is Going To Stop Selling Assault Rifles

bvick
2 reads
Leave a comment
Colorado guns in schools debate

Source: AAron Ontiveroz / Getty

Dick’s Sporting Goods put out a statement saying that they will no longer sell assault rifles. They are taking them out of all of their stores. Dick’s is one of the largest sports retailers in the US. On “Good Morning, America”, company’s CEO Ed Stack announced, “We’re staunch supporters of the second amendment, I’m a gun owner myself,We don’t want to be a part of this story and we have eliminated these guns permanently.”

According to The New York Times, Dick’s sold a gun to Nikolas Cruz, the young man who is accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school on February 14th. He used a different gun during the massacre but being associated with a mass shooting isn’t good for any companies image.

The company has also asked Congress to increase the age limit to 21 for buying guns. Even if Congress doesn’t make a change, they will up the age limit in their stores. They have also cut ties with the National Rifle Association along with several other companies including Hertz, United and Delta.

 

Taking a stand is the only way to make things change! Go Dick’s!

From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures

17 photos Launch gallery

From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures

Continue reading From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures

From Gunshot to Jury-The Trayvon Martin Tragedy in Pictures

The jury in the trial of George Zimmerman found him NOT GUILTY of second degree murder. Click here for exclusive coverage of the trial and commentary.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment!
 2 hours ago
02.28.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 9 hours ago
02.28.18
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Leno Banton & Kyraxx Want To Make You…
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Janelle Monae in 'Meet Me In the Gap" Holiday Campaign
The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Donald Trump
This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - November 20, 2015
Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Photos