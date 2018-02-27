Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A Great President One Day) Admits To Cloning Her Dog—Twice

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Glamour Magazine 23rd Annual Women Of The Year Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

There’s not many things that Barbra Streisand can’t do.

She acts, she sings, she directs — and apparently she has the power to clone things. Earlier this week, the mega star revealed that she took cells from her dead Coton du Tulear Samantha’s mouth and stomach, and the genetic material was later used to create Samantha clones, a.k.a. Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett.

Known as the lady that can do it all, it makes you wonder — if things don’t work out with Oprah and The Rock running the country after the 2020 election, maybe Ms. Streisand could give it a try. Or clone another Barbra to do the job.

 

Judging by her tweets, she’s up for the job. How would you like to see Barbra Streisand, her dog Samantha, and Samantha’s clones in the White House?

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A Great President One Day) Admits To Cloning Her Dog—Twice

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
02.28.18
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From…
 20 hours ago
02.28.18
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send…
 20 hours ago
02.28.18
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A…
 21 hours ago
02.28.18
Leno Banton & Kyraxx Want To Make You…
 21 hours ago
02.28.18
Janelle Monae in 'Meet Me In the Gap" Holiday Campaign
The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!
 21 hours ago
02.27.18
Donald Trump
This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into…
 23 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye…
 23 hours ago
02.27.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - November 20, 2015
Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti…
 23 hours ago
02.27.18
Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Photos