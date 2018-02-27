Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A Great President One Day) Admits To Cloning Her Dog—Twice

2 reads Leave a comment
There’s not many things that Barbra Streisand can’t do.
She acts, she sings, she directs — and apparently she has the power to clone things. Earlier this week, the mega star revealed that she took cells from her dead Coton du Tulear Samantha’s mouth and stomach, and the genetic material was later used to create Samantha clones, a.k.a. Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett.
Known as the lady that can do it all, it makes you wonder — if things don’t work out with Oprah and The Rock running the country after the 2020 election, maybe Ms. Streisand could give it a try. Or clone another Barbra to do the job.
Judging by her tweets, she’s up for the job. How would you like to see Barbra Streisand, her dog Samantha, and Samantha’s clones in the White House?
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours