Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From Chicago Who Stole The Show At The 2017 Oscars

Despite the Oscar drama last year surrounding the Best Picture flub , host Jimmy Kimmel still managed to put on an entertaining show.

One of the highlights of the 2017 Academy Awards was when a bus full of tourists entered the arena only to be greeting by some of the biggest stars in the world. Gary Coe (a.k.a. Gary from Chicago) stole the show in that moment:

The highest moment in Gary’s life was soon followed by one of the lowest. According to the former convict,”[Life after the Oscars] was horrible I didn’t ask to be put on the Oscars. I was minding my own business, walking down the street.”

It pisses me off that they really dug into that tourist from the Oscar's Gary Coe like what does his criminal past have to do with anything😒 — bri bri. 🤙🏾 (@_bNichelleeeeee) March 1, 2017

The 60-year old had just been released from prison only three days prior to the Oscars after 20 years behind bars. He was sentenced as part of the three-strikes law in California, with one of his arrests for an alleged attempted rape. Coe told the Hollywood Reporter that his engagement to his then fiancee fell apart right after the show.

Although he’s newly engaged to a different woman, Gary added, “And how about the way it’s come down? Look what happened to Harvey Weinstein! Come to find out that the people up in really high places are the ones we should’ve been watching, and not some poor little black guy that’s been locked away in prison for the last 20 years!”

Yikes! We can’t wait to see who steals the show at this year’s Academy Awards. Catch the big show on Sunday at 8pm EST.

