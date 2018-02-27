Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From Chicago Who Stole The Show At The 2017 Oscars

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-OSCARS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Despite the Oscar drama last year surrounding the Best Picture flub , host Jimmy Kimmel still managed to put on an entertaining show.

One of the highlights of the 2017 Academy Awards was when a bus full of tourists entered the arena only to be greeting by some of the biggest stars in the world. Gary Coe (a.k.a. Gary from Chicago) stole the show in that moment:

 

The highest moment in Gary’s life was soon followed by one of the lowest. According to the former convict,”[Life after the Oscars] was horrible I didn’t ask to be put on the Oscars. I was minding my own business, walking down the street.”

The 60-year old had just been released from prison only three days prior to the Oscars after 20 years behind bars. He was sentenced as part of the three-strikes law in California, with one of his arrests for an alleged attempted rape. Coe told the Hollywood Reporter that his engagement to his then fiancee fell apart right after the show.

 

Although he’s newly engaged to a different woman, Gary added, “And how about the way it’s come down? Look what happened to Harvey Weinstein! Come to find out that the people up in really high places are the ones we should’ve been watching, and not some poor little black guy that’s been locked away in prison for the last 20 years!”

Yikes! We can’t wait to see who steals the show at this year’s Academy Awards. Catch the big show on Sunday at 8pm EST.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From Chicago Who Stole The Show At The 2017 Oscars

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
02.28.18
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From…
 20 hours ago
02.28.18
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send…
 20 hours ago
02.28.18
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A…
 21 hours ago
02.28.18
Leno Banton & Kyraxx Want To Make You…
 21 hours ago
02.28.18
Janelle Monae in 'Meet Me In the Gap" Holiday Campaign
The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!
 21 hours ago
02.27.18
Donald Trump
This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into…
 23 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye…
 23 hours ago
02.27.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - November 20, 2015
Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti…
 23 hours ago
02.27.18
Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA…
 24 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Photos