Garner Internet Cafe Robbed Tuesday Morning

ABC 11 News reported that Garner police are currently searching for the man who robbed the Ten Ten Business Center Internet Cafe Tuesday morning. The report stated that the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. when the café opened for business. Surveillance video showed an armed man with his face covered walking into the business and demanding money.

Photos